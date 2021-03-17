eSportsONE can already be received in Belgium, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Slovakia since the channel launch in November 2020

Ismaning, March 17, 2021 – „Heia Norge, heja Sverige!“ – eSportsONE goes Scandinavia: The new pan-European esports channel eSportsONE is now also on-air in Norway and Sweden. Sport1 GmbH has concluded a corresponding distribution co-operation with Telenor. Since its launch on November 3, 2020, the channel has already been offered in Belgium, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Central content partners in Sport1 GmbH's first pan-European channel project are ESL, NBA 2K League and Psyonix with the esports titles Dota 2, Starcraft 2, Warcraft 3, NBA 2K and Rocket League.

Camilla Amundsen, CMO Telenor Norway: “With eSportsONE our curious viewers can watch live eSports, a category with rapidly growing audience in Norway. We are pleased to offer this addition in T-We, Norway’s most popular service for TV and streaming.”

Daniel von Busse, COO TV and Member of the Management of Sport1 GmbH: “Thanks to the partnership with Telenor in Norway and Sweden, we are further expanding the distribution of eSportsONE and adding another chapter to our esports success story. Currently, we are already present in six countries with our first pan-European channel project beyond the German-speaking region. In the coming months, we will open up further European markets – with the goal set out at the launch clearly in mind: to make esports even bigger across Europe beyond the young target group and to further strengthen its status in society.”

24/7 program for the esports community: What eSportsONE offers

The 24/7 program of eSportsONE comprises over 1,000 live hours per year of top-class international esports events as well as exclusive, self-produced analysis formats. The program content is prepared for the international target group by SPORT1‘s esports editorial team together with experts and influencers from the English-speaking esports community. All esports events are broadcast with English commentary, while individual highlights are commented by the SPORT1 esports editorial team and broadcast from an own studio.

Program highlights for the launch of eSportsONE in Norway and Sweden

The Rocket League Championship Series is on the agenda on eSportsONE this coming weekend: The NA Regional 7, featuring the best Rocket League players in North America, can be seen live daily starting at 6:00 p.m. from Friday, March 19, to Sunday, March 21. The following week, the European Rocket League pros will be back in action: eSportsONE will broadcast the EU Regional 8 live on Friday, March 26, and Saturday, March 27, starting at 4:00 p.m., with live coverage beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 28. There will also be a review of the highlights of the European FUT Cup 4 on Wednesday, March 31, as part of the new FIFAe season.

