SPORT1's offering consists of the two parts digital (www.sport1.de) and TV.

Managing Directors

Olaf G. Schröder (Chairman), Dr. Matthias Kirschenhofer

Editor-in-Chief

Pit Gottschalk (Responsible within the meaning of § 55 para. 2 RStV)

Members of the Editorial Board

Julian Meißner (Director News), Dirc Seemann (Director eSports & Special Projects), Stefan Thumm (Director Live)

Chief reporters

Patrick Berger, Florian Plettenberg

Head of Newsroom

Maximilian Miguletz

Head of Show

Sascha Haas

Head of Video

Sebastian Mittag

Head of Social Media

Daniel Grässle

Head of Teletext

Stefan Picht

Head of eSports

Florian Merz

Senior Editors

Carsten Arndt, Sebastian Bernsdorff, Eric Böhm, Holger Luhmann, Jonas Nohe, Martin van de Flierdt

Editors

Robin Ahlert, Sabrina Barlemann, Benjamin Bauer, Felix Fischer, Johannes Fischer, Conan Furlong, Jan-Niklas Häuslein, Philipp Heinemann, Ljubo Herceg, Martin Hoffmann, Tim Hopmann, Katharina Hosser, Stefan Junold, Melina Maria Kutsch, Lucas Lampen, Christian Paschwitz, Fabian Sieroka, Marc Tirl (Photo/Graphics), Raphael Weber, Robin Wigger

Producers

Claudia Ebel, Thomas Kraus, Michael Langkau, Stefan Moser, Hartwig Thöne, Thomas Walz

Presenters

Thomas Helmer, Ruth Hofmann, Laura Papendick, Jochen Stutzky, Jana Wosnitza

Commentators

Peter Kohl, Hans-Joachim Wolff

Columnists/Experts

Alfred Draxler, Stefan Effenberg, Tobias Holtkamp, Mara Pfeiffer, Ben Redelings, Marcel Reif, Alex Steudel

Youth Protection Officer

Michael Zimmer

E-mail: jugendschutz@sport1.de

LOCATION

Sport1 GmbH

Münchener Str. 101 g

85737 Ismaning

Phone: +49 (0) 89 - 960 66 0

Fax: +49 (0) 89 - 960 66 1009

Email: info@sport1.de

(You can reach us on weekdays from Mo. to Fr. between 9 and 18 o'clock)

www.sport1.de

Approach & Location

Shareholder:

Sport1 Medien AG

www.sport1-medien.de

Commercial Register:

Munich Local Court HR B 146492

VAT No. 143/102/51020

VAT No. DE 813 686 954

QUESTIONS & FEEDBACK

Would you like to tell us what you think? Do you have suggestions, questions about the website or the SPORT1 program?

Then please use our contact form.

MARKETING

Sport1 GmbH

Münchener Str. 101 g

85737 Ismaning

Phone: +49 (0) 89 - 960 66 0

Fax: +49 (0) 89 - 960 66 1009

Email: info@sport1.de

business.sport1.de

Media Impact GmbH & Co. KG

Axel-Springer-Str. 65

10888 Berlin

Phone: +49 (0) 30 - 2591 0

www.mediaimpact.de

NEWS SERVICES & PHOTO AGENCIES

Sport-Informations-Dienst GmbH & Co. KG

Ursulaplatz 1

50668 Cologne

www.sid.de

Getty Images Deutschland GmbH

Auenstrasse 5

80469 Munich

Imago Sportfotodienst GmbH

Berlin Str. 16

13127 Berlin

www.imago-images.de