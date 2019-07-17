Die PUBG Corporation gibt die mit Spannung erwarteten Mitglieder der 16 PUBG-Teams bekannt, die vom 9. bis zum 11. August beim PUBG Nations Cup in Seoul gegeneinander antreten.
Für das Event wählte man unter den Teilnehmer der National PUBG League (NPL) die besten Profispieler des Landes aus, die ihre Nation im Kampf um ein Preisgeld von 500.000 US-Dollar vertreten.
Für Deutschland treten vier Mitglieder des Teams G2 Esports an. Sie werden von Alternate aTTaX’s Cup of Magic als Head Coach angeführt.
Zusätzlich zur Teamaufstellung kündigt die PUBG Corporation die "PUBG Nations Cup Pan" an: ein In-Game-Skin für die ikonische Pfanne, das limitiert vom 31. Juli bis 14. August für 9,99 US-Dollar im Spiel erhältlich ist und exklusiv für den PUBG Nations Cup gestaltet wurde.
Der PUBG Nations Cup ist das i-Tüpfelchen dieses aufregenden PUBG eSports-Sommers. Dazu gehört auch der GLL Grand Sam: PUBG Classic in Stockholm vom 19. bis zum 21. Juli und die MET Asia Series: PUBG Classic in Bangok vom 26. Juli bis zum 28. Juli.
Für mehr Einblick in PUBGs eSports-Zukunft hat SPORT1 ein Interview mit Jake Sin, dem Director of eSports bei der PUBG Corporation, führen können
Die kompletten Teamaufstellungen für den PUBG Nations Cup:
- Team Argentina
- ernzxr from BitLoft Esports
- SzylzEN from BitLoft Esports
- RiboxD from Team Singularity
- p0me from Team Singularity
- Piantaos Gaming’s Patt head coach for Argentina
- Team Australia
- luke12 from Athletico
- Zoidm8 from Athletico
- Insight from Incognito
- Jouxy from Incognito
- Team Immunity’s Nutshot head coach for Australia
- Team Brazil
- rogiwOw from Espada do Rei
- Rdnx from FURIA Esports
- and1FPS from Red Canids Kalunga
- rustyzera from Red Canids Kalunga
- Black Dragons’ Nananga head coach for Brazil
- Team Canada
- Kaymind from Cloud 9
- Drassel from Ghost Gaming
- Meluke from Tempo Storm
- Moody from Team Envy
- Lazarus’ didz coach for Canada
- Team China
- GODV from Four Angry Men
- Summer from VC Gaming
- Mad98 from ARK.GAME TEAM
- Dec12th from Black Ananas
- AMY Spacetime’s Cameal head coach for China
- Team Finland
- Sambty from Team Liquid
- Tiikzu from Winstrike
- mxey from Faze Clan
- Jembty from Team Liquid
- ENCE’s Skuijke head coach for Finland
- Team Germany
- UdyrMayFire from G2 Esports
- Caint from G2 Esports
- Braexco from G2 Esports
- ItzzchrizZ from G2 Esports
- ALTERNATE aTTaX’s CupofMagic head coach for Germany
- Team Japan
- Dep from Crest Gaming Xanadu
- CiNVe from SunSister Suicider's
- SSeeS from DetonatioN Gaming White
- gabha from SunSister Suicider's
- Team Russia
- ADOUZ1E from Natus Vincere
- ubah from Faze Clan
- ceh9 from Natus Vincere
- Kemba7 from CrowCrowd
- Reciprocity’s Dyrem head coach for Russia
- Team South Korea
- Pio from Gen.G
- Inonix from DPG danawa
- Loki from Gen.G
- Aqua5 from DeToNator
- Gen.G’s SeungHu Bae head coach for South Korea
- Team Thailand
- Thanawat from Armory Gaming
- DUCKMANZ from Armory Gaming
- MinORu from MiTH
- shippyS from Tokio Striker
- MiTH’s Voo head coach for Thailand
- Team Turkey
- Mertgungor from Digital Athletics
- ABeautifulDeath from Digital Athletics
- SIXMO from Digital Athletics
- Iroh from Digital Athletics
- Digital Athletics’ Dr1LL head coach for Turkey
- Team United Kingdom
- Realzx from Pittsburgh Knights
- mykLe from Team SoloMid
- vard from Ninjas in Pyjamas
- MiracU from Ninjas in Pyjamas
- Tempo Storm’s microstar head coach for United Kingdom
- Team USA
- Sharky from Tempo Storm
- Zanpah from Tempo Storm
- Valliate from SpaceStation Gaming
- Bahawaka from SpaceStation Gaming
- Ghost Gaming’s Jabroni coach for USA.
- Team Vietnam
- Sapauu from Sky Gaming Daklak
- Nhism from Refund Gaming
- Leviz from Divine Esports
- BAsill from Cerberus Esports
- Refund Gaming’s DjChip head coach for Vietnam
- Team Chinese Taipei
- SR from ahq eSports Club
- ChiaWei1031 from GEX
- Milk from ahq eSports Club
- Leo from MP5
- Ahq eSports Club’s AfteR head coach for Chinese Taipei