Zum bereits fünften Mal wurden am vergangenen Wochenende die Esports Awards verliehen. Der Preis soll herausragende Leistungen und Innovationen von Spielern, Teams, Medienvertretern, Hardwareherstellern, Spielen, Events und anderem aus der eSports-Szene würdigen.
Wegen der anhaltenden Corona-Krise wurden die Awards in diesem Jahr nur online abgehalten. In jeder Kategorie gab es mehrere Nominierungen, im Vorfeld konnten die Fans online für die Gewinner abstimmen. In einer zweitägigen Show auf Twitch wurden dann die Preise verliehen.
Die Community Awards
In der Community Kategorie gab es folgende Sieger:
- Streamer of the Year: Ibai
- Esports Play of the Year: XANTARES
- Esports Personality of the Year: Ocelote
- Esports Content Creator of the Year: UpUpDownDown
- Esports Collegiate Award: Rashad Appleton
- Esports Mobile Game of the Year: Freefire
G2 Esports schnappen sich in der ersten Kategorie gleich zwei Preise. Sowohl der Streamer Ibai als auch CEO Carlos "ocelote" Rodriguez gewinnen einen Award. Das eSports sich mittlerweile auch bei den Sportlern großer Beliebtheit erfreut ist keine Überraschung mehr, der WWE Superstar Austin Creed aka Xavier Woods gewinnt mit seiner Gaming-Show!
Die Industry Awards
- Lifetime Achievement in Esports: FATAL1TY
- Esports Journalist of the Year: Emily Rand
- Esports Hardware Provider of the Year: ELGATO
- Esports Game of the Year: League of Legends
- Esports Commercial Partner of the Year: Logitech
- Esports Publisher of the Year: Riot Games
- Esports Coverage Website of the Year: The Esports Observer
- Esports Supporting Agency of the Year: CSA
Riot Games räumen mit ihrem MOBA League of Legends ab und gewinnen obendrein den Award als Publisher of the Year. Der Launch von Valorant und Legends of Runeterra ist wohl gut angekommen. Für sein Lifetime Achievement wurde Jonathan "FATAL1TY" Wendel geehrt, er war einer der ersten Profispieler überhaupt und gilt bis heute als einer der talentiertesten Shooter-Spieler überhaupt. Er schaffte es 2005 in vier verschiedenen Games (Quake III Arena, Unreal Tournament 2003, Alien vs. Predator 2 und Painkiller) CPL Titel zu gewinnen, was ihm 150.000 US-Dollar Preisgeld einbrachte.
Die Creative Awards
- Esports Cosplay of the Year: Glory Lamothe
- Esports Photographer of the Year: Rich Loch
- Esports Videographer of the Year: Logan Dodson
- Esports Content Team of the Year: LEC
- Esports Content Series of the Year: Eavesdrop Podcast
- Esports Creative Team of the Year: Paper Crowns
- Esports Creative Piece of the Year: Warriors Cinematic by Riot Games
On Air Talent
- Esports Caster of the Year (Colour): Michael "Kixstar" Stockley
- Esports Caster of the Year (Play by Play): Clayton "Captain Flowers" Raines
- Esports Host of the Year: Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
- Esports Analyst of the Year: Chad "SPUNJ" Burchill
Pro Awards
- Esports Team of the Year: Team Secret
- Esports Console Player of the Year: Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro
- Esports Pc Player of the Year: Michal "Nisha" Jankowski
- Esports Organisation of the Year: G2 Esports
- Esports Coach of the Year: Lee "Heen" Seung Gon
- Esports PC Rookie of the Year: Ryu "Keria" Min-Seok
- Esports Console Rookie of the Year: Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro
- Esports Mobile Player of the Year: Made Bagas "Zuxxy" Pramudita
Bei den Pro Awards sticht besonders Shotzzy ins Auge, der sowohl als Player als auch Rookie of the Year die Konsolen-Awards einheimst.
Die Esports Awards 2020 waren auch ohne Gala ein voller Erfolg. Der Stream war unterhaltsam und es ist immer wieder schön zu sehen wie weit sich eSports in den letzten Jahren entwickelt hat. Hoffen wir, dass die Gala nächstes Jahr wieder mit Publikum stattfinden kann.